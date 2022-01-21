FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Murphy Oil Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE MUR opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $32.91.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

