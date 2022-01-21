Analysts Set Expectations for Under Armour, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 121.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after buying an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,781,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,180,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 43.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,539,000 after purchasing an additional 761,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 731,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

