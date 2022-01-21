Trevali Mining Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trevali Mining in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TV. Cormark decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.24.

TSE:TV opened at C$1.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.32 and a 52-week high of C$2.75. The company has a market cap of C$193.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

