Synchrony Financial (SYF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:SYF opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.
Synchrony Financial Company Profile
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.
Read More: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.