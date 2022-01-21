Synchrony Financial (SYF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SYF opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

