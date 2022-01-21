Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, January 28th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, analysts expect Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.47. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

