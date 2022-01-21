Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, January 28th.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, analysts expect Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.47. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.59.
RDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
