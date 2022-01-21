Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.63

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.63 and traded as high as $39.69. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 22,615 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on OCN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Ocwen Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $351.11 million, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 256.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 403,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 120.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 23,600.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
