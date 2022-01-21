Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.63

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.63 and traded as high as $39.69. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 22,615 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OCN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Ocwen Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $351.11 million, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.24. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 256.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 403,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 120.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 23,600.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

