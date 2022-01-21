Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $17.38. 70,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 161,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.99% of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

