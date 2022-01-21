PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Trading Down 4.8%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 48,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 68,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

ID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. decreased their price target on shares of PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.

In other news, Director Edwin Rigaud purchased 56,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $119,674.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 43,487 shares of company stock worth $109,959 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in PARTS iD during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in PARTS iD during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PARTS iD during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PARTS iD by 57.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter.

About PARTS iD (NYSE:ID)

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

