Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) were down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $31.34. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

