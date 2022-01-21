DAO Maker Price Down 22.1% This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $238.24 million and approximately $106.37 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $3.77 or 0.00009718 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00057299 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.46 or 0.07339756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00061522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,825.84 or 0.99974231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00064713 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007705 BTC.

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 63,125,122 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

