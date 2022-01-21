Kadena Price Down 27.5% This Week (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.00 or 0.00018031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $47.99 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00057299 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.46 or 0.07339756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00061522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,825.84 or 0.99974231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00064713 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,257,413 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

