Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

NASDAQ BANR traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 343,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,284. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15. Banner has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banner by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 57.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Banner by 30.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

