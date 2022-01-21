Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) were down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 476,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRNOF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, December 31st. decreased their price objective on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

