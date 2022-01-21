Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI)’s share price rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 269,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 129,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of C$137.64 million and a PE ratio of -5.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.16.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

