Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Shares Up 75%

Shares of Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) shot up 75% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 3,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

About Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)

Awilco Drilling Plc provides drilling services. It involves in the operation of two semi submersible drilling rigs namely WilPhoenix and WilHunter. The company was founded on December 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Awilco Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awilco Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.