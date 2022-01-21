Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) 24-Hour Volume Hits $51,356.00

Spaceswap MILK2 (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market cap of $780,251.21 and approximately $51,356.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00057566 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.95 or 0.07363793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00061594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,888.66 or 0.99920772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00065061 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap MILK2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap MILK2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap MILK2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

