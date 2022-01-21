-$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.26). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.86) to ($6.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.29) to ($1.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.31. The stock had a trading volume of 576,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.53 and a 200-day moving average of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,931,000 after buying an additional 81,828 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,388,000 after buying an additional 200,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after buying an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after buying an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after buying an additional 154,082 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

