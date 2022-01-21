Stellar (XLM) 1-Day Volume Tops $449.36 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. Stellar has a market cap of $5.54 billion and approximately $449.36 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00200433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00057566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00194753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00038113 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.95 or 0.07363793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00061594 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,296 coins and its circulating supply is 24,802,247,590 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

