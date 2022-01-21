Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $493,550.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $493,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $494,250.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $515,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $1,275,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 504.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 5.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

