Head-To-Head Comparison: Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) and Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) and Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marqeta and Peak Fintech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 1 4 7 0 2.50 Peak Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marqeta currently has a consensus target price of $24.78, indicating a potential upside of 97.75%. Given Marqeta’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marqeta is more favorable than Peak Fintech Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of Marqeta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Peak Fintech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and Peak Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta -31.31% -20.63% -12.52% Peak Fintech Group -6.77% -13.09% -7.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marqeta and Peak Fintech Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $290.29 million 23.31 -$47.69 million N/A N/A Peak Fintech Group $31.87 million 13.23 -$4.94 million N/A N/A

Peak Fintech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marqeta.

Summary

Marqeta beats Peak Fintech Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions. The company incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Peak Fintech Group Company Profile

Tenet Fintech Group, Inc. is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms. The Financial Services segment provides commercial loans to entrepreneurs and SMEs and giving turn-key credit outsourcing services to banks and other lending institutions. The Other segment includes activity and unallocated portion of the Canadian parent company’s services and all non-operating holdings registered in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

