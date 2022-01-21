BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Down 0.6%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) shares traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.65. 3,501,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 4,078,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 122,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.24% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.