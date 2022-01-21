NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.05. Approximately 279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

NTDTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NTT DATA in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NTT DATA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.36%. Research analysts anticipate that NTT DATA Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

NTT DATA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

