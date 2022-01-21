Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.88

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.88 and last traded at $69.70, with a volume of 56867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.21.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 5.51.

About Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

