Albion Technology & General VCT (LON:AATG) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) were down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.50 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 74.50 ($1.02). Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($1.04).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.44 million and a P/E ratio of 5.28.

Albion Technology & General VCT Company Profile (LON:AATG)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

