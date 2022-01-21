Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Shares Down 0.3%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $20.22. Approximately 545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PARXF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Parex Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

