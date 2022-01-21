DoYourTip 1-Day Volume Tops $11,418.00 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $266,958.34 and $11,418.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.50 or 0.00320659 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007825 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001110 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $519.43 or 0.01337816 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003823 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

