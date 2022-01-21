Graphlinq Protocol Price Hits $0.0166 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $5.66 million and $417,685.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050053 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006707 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

GLQ is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

