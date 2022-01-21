Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Reaches $289.32 on Exchanges

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $289.32 or 0.00745138 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $280,275.86 and $2,206.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

