Ignition (IC) Trading Up 73% This Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 73% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $23,309.76 and $25.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00100607 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,882.05 or 1.00141583 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00027439 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00037776 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,513,781 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,608 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.