Dock (DOCK) Achieves Market Cap of $37.43 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $37.43 million and $5.83 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dock has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00323573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050053 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 743,005,755 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

