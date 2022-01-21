StakerDAO Price Tops $0.0134 (STKR)

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. StakerDAO has a market capitalization of $306,213.38 and $2,722.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakerDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, StakerDAO has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00057541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.69 or 0.07351255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00062021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,563.60 or 0.99446356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00065135 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007743 BTC.

About StakerDAO

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,846,499 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

StakerDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakerDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

