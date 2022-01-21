Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.0423 on Major Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $440,735.28 and $63.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.37 or 0.00289774 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00085485 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00114270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002148 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HUSHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

