Smooth Love Potion Hits One Day Volume of $49.70 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $50.80 million and $49.70 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00050046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,221,436,110 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SLPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.