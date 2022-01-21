Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Director David Fennell Acquires 35,000 Shares

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Director David Fennell purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$127,548.

Sabina Gold & Silver stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,796. The firm has a market cap of C$483.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$2.99.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price target on the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.80 to C$3.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.64.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

