Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LLNW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.73. 2,919,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,327. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $499.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 84.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 145.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 65.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLNW. Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.