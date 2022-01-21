Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 73.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $1,501.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

