Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Announces Earnings Results

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.
Shares of FRBK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,339. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $221.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.24. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.
