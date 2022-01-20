Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Announces Earnings Results

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 24.88%.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $39.46. 198,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.01. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $765.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.53%.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Insteel Industries by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Insteel Industries by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Insteel Industries by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

