M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $9.57 on Thursday, hitting $166.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,911,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.97.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in M&T Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $69,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

