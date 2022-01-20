Short Interest in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Declines By 30.0%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 719,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 59.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LTRPA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 226,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,098. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $164.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.57. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.77%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

