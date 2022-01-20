Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Update

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,400 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 537,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $102,397.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $616,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,424 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Identiv by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Identiv by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on INVE. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of INVE traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,665. The company has a market capitalization of $432.15 million, a PE ratio of 486.50 and a beta of 1.63. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Identiv will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

