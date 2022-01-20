Societe Generale Lowers dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) to Sell

dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of dormakaba stock remained flat at $$675.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $675.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.00. dormakaba has a one year low of $675.00 and a one year high of $675.00.
About dormakaba
Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.