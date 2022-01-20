Societe Generale Lowers dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) to Sell

dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of dormakaba stock remained flat at $$675.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $675.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.00. dormakaba has a one year low of $675.00 and a one year high of $675.00.

About dormakaba

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

