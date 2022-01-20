Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.03.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NET traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.41. 4,848,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902,201. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total value of $3,727,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 628,695 shares of company stock worth $100,719,405. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cloudflare by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 26,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.