Kineko Reaches Market Cap of $2.86 Million (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Kineko has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $3,661.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000772 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00056936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.60 or 0.07264413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,639.22 or 0.99929086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00063409 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

