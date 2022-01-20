ACoconut One Day Trading Volume Reaches $36,779.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $396,654.32 and approximately $36,779.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00035505 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

