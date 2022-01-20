Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.47. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMAO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.43. 31,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a market cap of $423.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.36. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.