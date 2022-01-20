Contrasting Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC) & TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blue Valley Ban and TriCo Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Valley Ban 0 0 0 0 N/A TriCo Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

TriCo Bancshares has a consensus target price of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.73%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than Blue Valley Ban.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Valley Ban and TriCo Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Valley Ban N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TriCo Bancshares $322.38 million 4.00 $64.81 million $3.79 11.46

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Valley Ban.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Valley Ban and TriCo Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Valley Ban N/A N/A N/A TriCo Bancshares 33.47% 11.85% 1.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of Blue Valley Ban shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Blue Valley Ban on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Valley Ban Company Profile

Blue Valley Ban Corp. operates as the holding company for Bank of Blue Valley that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in Johnson County, Kansas. It accepts various deposit products, including time and demand deposits, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, NOW accounts, and money market accounts; and provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, construction loans, home equity loans, working capital financing, and consumer loans, as well as lease financing. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning, private banking, trust, and investment services; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It serves customers through five locations, including Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Leawood, and Lenexa. Blue Valley Ban Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

