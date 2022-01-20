Zacks: Analysts Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $0.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.45. The company had a trading volume of 863,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,464. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.46. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,055.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

