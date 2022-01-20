Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 18,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Get Matterport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,529,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,792,530. Matterport has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $37.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Matterport will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $66,185,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $47,594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $31,839,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $29,566,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.