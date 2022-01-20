Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Short Interest Update

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of OSTR stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,836. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 47.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,239,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 399,992 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 1.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 371,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth $941,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,438,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,040,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

